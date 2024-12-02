Samsung Pay now available in Taiwan

Samsung Pay currently supports 870+ banks and credit unions around the world, claims the company. Samsung Pay has initially partnered with seven banks in Taiwan, including Cathay United Bank, Taipei Fubon Bank, Taishin International Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Citibank Taiwan, E.SUN Bank, and Union Bank of Taiwan, according to Samsung.

Samsung Pay is available on latest Samsung devices, including Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7 edge, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S6 edge+, Galaxy Note5, Galaxy S6 edge, Galaxy S6 active, Galaxy S6, Gear S2 (with NFC only) and Gear S3, according to Samsung.

The mobile payments service already works with most card readers, including both old and new terminals that use magnetic stripe and NFC card reader technologies.