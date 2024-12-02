Samsung Pay available on eBay Korea

Samsung Electronics and eBay Korea signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to support fintech, or financial technologies, online and offline.

The two companies are to start running a joint marketing campaign sometime this year as well as develop new services.

Purchases can now be made using the mobile payment solution on shopping sites such as Gmarket, Auction, and G9, which offer a range of goods from books, clothes to electronics.

eBay Korea has been offering its own payment solution, Smile Pay, to Gmarket and Auction users.

Samsung is expanding the availability of its mobile solution to multiple banks in South Korea this year, with customers able to withdraw and deposit money using Samsung Pay at ATMs.