Samsung Pay adds gift card option via Blackhawk Network

Combining Samsungs magnetic secure transmission (MST) technology with near field communication (NFC), Samsung Pay is compatible with magnetic stripe, EMV and NFC terminals. Also, Samsung Pay uses digital tokenization, Samsung KNOX (a suite of mobile enterprise security solutions that provides device protection, management and development options) and fingerprint authentication.

Blackhawk Network is a prepaid and payments network which supports the program management and distribution of gift cards, prepaid telecom products and financial service products across a global network. The company’s digital platform supports prepaid across a network of digital distribution partners including retailers, financial service providers, and mobile wallets.

In late 2014, Blackhawk Network has integrated with Google Wallet.