Salt Edge integrates with more than 400 Open Banking APIs

The company has already integrated with 400+ banks across Europe and beyond, including Bank of Ireland, Ulster, Permanent TSB in Ireland, and MONETA Money Bank, UniCredit in the Czech Republic.

A special focus was put on Italy with connections to Fineco, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Intesa Sanpaolo, Credito Emiliano, Ubi Banca, Crédit Agricole, Banca IMI, Banca Fideuram, and many others, making a total of 100+ Italian APIs at the moment.

Next banks in line to be integrated are ABN AMRO in the Netherlands, Sparkasse Bank, Volks-Raiffeisen Bank in Germany, UniCredit Group, Erste Group, and so on.

Salt Edge is a global fintech company offering a range of solutions to financial institutions, banks, finapps, and other fintech companies. The company is registered as Account Information Service Provider by the UK’s FCA, under PSD2. Among its services are financial data aggregation API, Open Banking and PSD2 solutions, white label retail banking, and data enrichment.