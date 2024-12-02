SafeCharge launches Reconciliation Manager solution for businesses

By consolidating and automating the reconciliation process with SafeCharge Reconciliation Manager, businesses in any industry can benefit from increased control, reporting accuracy and retrieval of revenues from incorrect reconciliation.

Reconciliation of incoming payments against bank accounts is challenging when a business relies upon multiple payment providers, payment matching and fee-verifications. Transaction data which is not monitored properly can lead to lost revenues, customer disputes and audits picking up bookkeeping errors.

Through monitoring of transactions across multiple payments providers, platforms and bank accounts, SafeCharge identified inconsistencies and addressed these transactions until all funds were reconciled. Through SafeCharge’s reporting, businesses have a snapshot of their financial position at all times allowing them to have more control over fees, deposits, withdrawals, account balances and chargebacks.

SafeCharge Reconciliation Manager has been developed to reconcile settlements across multiple providers with businesses bank accounts, ensuring that the correct amounts are received without delay. When a mismatched transaction is flagged, the SafeCharge Reconciliation team contacts the relevant provider and bank to rectify the situation.

