SAFCo selects ACI Worldwide for electronic bill payment solutions

SAFCo customers are set to be able to pay their loans electronically on a mobile device, computer or via phone with a debit card or ACH (Automated Clearing House). They are also set to have the option to sign up for an ongoing electronic bill payment relationship or to make their loan payment with no sign-up required.

In recent news, ACI Worldwide has started to provide its Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) solution to Ecentric Payment Systems, a South Africa-based payments processor, to enable a secure path for consumer transactions initiated at many of the largest retailers in Africa.