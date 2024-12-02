Saavn partners Mozido for mobile payments

The partnership will see Saavn leveraging Mozidos mobile wallet and engagement platform to streamline payments, rewards, financial services, and offers for Saavns 18 million listeners.

Under the agreement, Mozido will integrate its mobile wallet payment platform as the preferred payment option for the Saavn Pro premium offering. The company also plan to introduce the wallet later in 2016.

Saavn will also create unique branded content for the promotions, including playlists, trivia and tips. It will integrate Mozido into large-scale grassroots activities, especially involving live music performances across the country.