Rwanda, MasterCard agree on promoting cashless economy

The two sides signed a memorandum of understanding to include 90% of the countrys population in the financial mainstream, allafrica.com reports.

The solutions include the digitisation of school fees and national healthcare claim payments, providing an online payment gateway, Rwanda Online, thus contributing to the creation of a common mobile banking platform, and to the effective management of spending activities across borders.

According to the World Banks Global Findex 2014, 42% of adults in Rwanda own a financial account - whether formal or informal.