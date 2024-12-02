Russian Bank VTB selects Effortel to develop mobile banking solutions

The recently launched MVNO provides customers with a service that combines mobile voice and data with mobile banking services. Effortel’s platform is fully integrated with VTB’s digital banking infrastructure to support, and deliver, a unified customer service and sales process.

Effortel has enabled VTB to deploy an MVNO that is aligned with its core retail banking services. The integrated mobile proposition is underpinned by Effortel’s EMS (Effortel Mobile Suite), an intelligent and automated platform that supports billing, CRM, and marketing. The platform facilitates targeted marketing and cross-promotion of both VTB’s banking and mobile products and also supports a customer loyalty programme.

The programme is linked to VTB’s Multicard credit and debit card service. Multicard customers using the mobile service are rewarded with free bundles when they reach a certain spend threshold.