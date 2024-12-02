Russia: TOT Money tops 1 million mobile payment subscribers

TOT Money´s monthly processed volume for January 2015 increased by 12 % over the prior month and 49 % over April 2014, which was when the new TOT Money platform was launched. TOT Money has also seen a double digit, quarter over quarter growth in subscribers during 2014.

TOT Money captures a 10 % share of the overall Russian market, according to a market size assessment by J´son & Partners Consulting report of the Russian Market of Mobile Operators Payments.

Net Element is a global technology-driven group specializing in mobile payments and value-added transactional services.

TOT Money is a subsidiary of Net Element and works with 3 mobile operators in Russia to service a range of clients including wireless carriers, content providers and merchants.