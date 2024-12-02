Russia: Qiwi acquires Contact and Rapida

Under the terms of the agreement, QIWI will issue 5,593,041 class B shares to the current owner, Russian financial group Otkritie, ewdn.com reports.

Based on Qiwi’s current stock price on the NASDAQ, the value these shares would amount to some USD 167 million, the company’s press service told East-West Digital News. The closing is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. It is expected to occur in two instalments by mid-September 2015.

Qiwi and Otkritie also announced their intention “enter into a cooperation agreement for the introduction of new products and services in the financial services market vertical,” but Qiwi’s press service could not elaborate on the matter.

Qiwi expects that the acquisition of Contact and Rapida will “contribute between 15% and 20% in annualised terms to both QIWI’s adjusted net revenue and adjusted net profit in 2015.”

“With this acquisition, not only are we becoming a significant player in the money remittance market, but we are also becoming a strategic partner of one of the largest Russian financial institutions, Otkritie. We view this partnership as mutually beneficial and expect it to contribute to strengthening our position in the financial services market vertical,” stated Qiwi CEO Sergey Solonin.

Initially a network of cash collection machines, through which Russians pay for virtually everything from mobile phone bills, to online purchases, to fines, QIWI is now a multichannel payment operator working in close partnership with Visa. As of Q1 2015, it had deployed over 177,000 cash-in kiosks and terminals, and more than 17 million virtual wallets. Qiwi enabled merchants to accept over 50 billion rubles (approximately USD 1 billion) of cash and electronic payments monthly from over 70 million consumers.

Otkritie Financial Group is a full-service financial group providing retail, corporate and institutional clients with a variety of banking, investment and insurance services. The group, whose total assets exceed 4 trillion rubles (approximately USD 80 billion), employs more than 22,000 people serving 4 million individuals and 186,000 legal entities.