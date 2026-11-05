RTGS.global has partnered with AMINA Bank to add regulated digital asset banking capabilities to its cross-border payment network.

Under the agreement, eligible RTGS.global clients can access banking services from AMINA Bank AG, which is regulated by Switzerland’s Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA). In the initial phase, the offering covers fiat accounts in CHF and EUR connected to local payment rails, together with digital asset wallets, all available through a single platform. USD and GBP fiat accounts are set to follow, although the companies have not specified a timeline.

According to the two organisations, AMINA is the first bank on the RTGS.global network to provide both fiat and digital asset services. Clients that complete onboarding with AMINA will hold accounts in their own business name and can manage them through RTGS.global’s platform alongside their existing banking relationships.

Addressing the gap between fiat and digital asset banking

The partnership is aimed at payment service providers and money transfer operators. According to the announcement, these businesses increasingly look for banking partners that can offer fiat accounts, local payment rails, and digital asset wallets within one platform, instead of sourcing each capability from a separate provider. Felipe Hillard, Chief Commercial Officer at RTGS.global, said that clients working across traditional and digital assets need infrastructure that covers the full payment journey, rather than a combination of different providers for different markets. Hillard added that AMINA’s banking and digital asset capabilities give clients on the network more currency options and simplify cross-border transfers.

In addition to this matter, Myles Harrison, Chief Product Officer at AMINA, explained that fiat banking and digital asset services have largely developed separately, and that businesses moving money across borders bear the cost of this separation. According to Harrison, joining the network connects AMINA directly with businesses seeking a banking partner able to operate across both areas.

Scope and next steps

The collaboration will initially concentrate on multi-currency accounts, payment capabilities, and digital asset wallets. The companies intend to explore further cooperation as the relationship develops, including the possibility of AMINA acting as an FX pricing participant on the RTGS.global platform. Such a role would extend AMINA’s involvement beyond account provision to the FX quote exchange that forms part of the network’s functionality.