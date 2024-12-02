Royal Mail acquires cloud platform NetDespatch

The cloud platform NetDespatch aims to improve the communication between retailers, and their customers via the national carrier by improving the logistics through its parcel management and tracking, thereby giving the whole supply chain greater visibility in the delivery path.

The system also creates shipping labels and the documentation required by the shipper to ensure that the parcel can be tracked throughout the journey from retailer to customer. With the explosion in ecommerce trade and shipping of data across borders, Royal Mail needed an updated cloud based parcel management system and NetDespatch – with over 100,000 customers in over 100 countries, fits the requirements.

Royal Mail said the takeover would boost its ecommerce credentials: “It allows customers with complex IT estates to integrate with us with the minimum of effort, allowing them to improve the service they offer to shoppers,” said Nick Landon, managing director at Royal Mail Parcels.

Neither company were willing to reveal the financial terms of the acquisition, but Royal Mail did confirm that NetDespatch would continue to operate as a standalone subsidiary, allowing the cloud company to continue serving its existing clients.