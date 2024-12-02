Romanias ecommerce increased by 30 percent in 2018

According to Romania Insider, the growth rate was among the highest in Europe for the second year in a row.

Moreover, the entire retail market in Romania is estimated at around EUR 45 billion, which means that the ecommerce market has reached about 8% of the total, an increase from 5.6% in 2017 and about 4% in 2016.

According to estimates by GPeC and ARMO (Romanian Online Store Association), the Romanian ecommerce market will exceed the EUR 5 billion threshold in 2020.