Romanians spend EUR 24.7 mln during Black Friday

The average shopping cart amounted to EUR 150. The largest online transactions included a car worth EUR 8,060 and jewels of EUR 7,800.

Of the total transactions, 35% were paid with installment credit cards. The average value of the shopping cart paid in installments reached EUR 203.6, according to PayU.

IT&C products accounted for 90% of the value of products purchased online, whereas fashion products had a 7% share. The rest were eTail products, namely cosmetics, food, wines, toys, home & decor products.