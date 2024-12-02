Romania: Banca Transilvania launches MasterPass payment solution

As such, cardholders will be able to make payments, via their MasterPass digital wallet, at various online retailers who accept Banca Transilvania cards, nocash,info.ro reports. Customers will have to click the `Cumpara cu MasterPass` (Buy with MasterPass) button implemented on the website of the online retailers in order to buy items and services.

Customers using MasterPass-based or accepted digital wallets will have to register their cards number in the app so that personal credentials may be stored online. Afterwards, customers tap the Cumpara cu MasterPass button found on the websites of partner customer retailers of the bank and validate their credentials in the wallet app. The payment is automatically processed and, on a next purchase, the customer is no longer required to add the bank card credentials because they are already saved during the first registration.

Banca Transilvania ranked first by online financial transactions volume on the Romanian banking market in 2014, had the highest number of partner e-tailers and the highest number of rolled out cards in the secure ecommerce (3D secure) segment, according to an official press release, the source cites.