Rocket Internet to invest EUR 2.6 bln in fintech and AI

Rocket Internet, which had a shaky start after listing in 2014 as its start-ups made big losses, saw its share price jump in 2017 after HelloFresh and Delivery Hero went public.

Delivery Hero, HelloFresh, Home24 and Global Fashion Group (GFG) have already reported quarterly figures, while Home24 announced plans earlier in May for an initial public offering.

Rocket said its African ecommerce group Jumia, also a possible candidate for a listing, saw gross merchandise volume - the value of goods sold via the site - rise 71% to EUR 151 million, adding it remained well funded.