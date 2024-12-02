RiverPay enables Alipay mobile payments in Holland & Barrett stores

As part of the agreement, RiverPay has also integrated Alipay into Holland & Barrett’s official online shop to enable Alipay users to buy the wide range of health products anywhere, anytime.

The new partnership, which builds on a pilot over the past two years, will enable Holland & Barrett to tap into Alipay’s over one billion users in China and beyond, and capitalise on the growing volume and spending power of Chinese tourists abroad.

Earlier in May 2019, Alipay, Adyen, and Klarna have partnered to allow shoppers at AliExpress to use Klarna`s Pay later solution.