Rhenus expands logistics operations to UK with fresh 4 Home Delivery acquisition

Rhenus already has over 500 locations across the world, but the recent acquisition represents Rhenus entering the British market for the first time, ecommercenews.eu reports. The company acquired by Rhenus Group is a delivery company of furniture for UK and Irish manufacturers, retailers and wholesalers.

Network 4 was founded in 2006 to help a small number of independent companies. In 2010, it signed a partnership agreement with W.S. Dennisson to offer their services in Ireland and Northern Ireland. The company now has five depots across the United Kingdom and Ireland. It has an annual turnover of EUR 4.6 billion. It has business sites at over 500 locations around the globe and employs over 26,000 people.