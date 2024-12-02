Rewire announces a Series A investment round of USD 12 mln

This latest round, led by venture fund Viola Fintech, is supported by new and existing investors BNP Paribas through their venture capital fund Opera Tech Ventures, OurCrowd, Moneta, Professor Yair Tauman, Yaron Lemelbaum, Leon Vaidman and the strategic partner, Standard Bank of South Africa.

Part of the funding will be earmarked for global expansion and penetration into additional European markets, complementing existing operations already implemented in Germany and Italy, where a high concentration of migrants reside. Additionally, funding will be allocated towards extending and strengthening partnerships with local banks in origin countries, with the goal of reaching numerous customers.