Revolut to set up operations in Romania

Revolut allows users to set up an app-based current account in minutes, send free domestic and international money transfers, hold and exchange 25 currencies in the app with the real (interbank) exchange rate and spend fee-free globally in 130 currencies with a contactless Mastercard.

Launched in July 2015, Revolut aims to become an everyday account for managing users’ entire financial life, with services such as direct debits, spare change savings Vaults, geolocation powered travel insurance and exposure to cryptocurrency. Users are also able to buy, hold and exchange Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum instantly through the touch of a button.

In March 2018, Revolut has released disposable cards for online purchases, which get destroyed after each transaction.