Revolut has introduced Revolut Register, a point-of-sale (POS) system available exclusively to users of its business account offering, Revolut Business. The product combines modular hardware, consisting of a POS screen and a detachable tablet, with Revolut Pay with Smile, a facial recognition payment method developed in-house. According to the company, merchants are not charged processing fees on transactions completed through Revolut Pay with Smile.

The launch extends Revolut’s merchant services into in-store hardware and software, with the register presented as a single system covering ordering, table management, payment acceptance, and reporting.

Revolut Pay with Smile allows Revolut customers to complete payments without presenting a card or mobile device, using biometric software built by the company. The feature is available only to customers who hold Revolut accounts, meaning its use at a given merchant depends on how much of that merchant’s customer base already uses Revolut. In addition, through the process of waiving processing fees on these transactions, Revolut gives merchants a direct cost reason to steer customers towards its own payment method at the till.

Modular hardware and hospitality features

The register pairs a POS screen with a detachable tablet, and merchants can combine as many screens and portable tablets as their operations require. Revolut says it is the only register to offer a POS screen and a detachable tablet together. The set-up is intended to let staff serve customers at the counter, at the table, or elsewhere on the premises.

The software points to a focus on restaurants and other hospitality businesses. It includes a customisable product catalogue that supports images and separate eat-in and takeaway prices, as well as a real-time floor plan that tracks seating availability, the status of each order, and dining duration. A centralised communications function lets staff seat customers, send orders to the kitchen, and trigger bills at the till from one app. Orders can be accepted at the till, at the table, or in advance online through Revolut’s Order and Pay feature, and reporting tools are part of the system.

Pricing structure

Revolut states that the full set of POS features is included without additional charges, with no subscription fees or hidden costs. Payments other than those made through Revolut Pay with Smile are subject to flat payment processing rates, which the company says are designed for businesses of all sizes. Terms and conditions apply, and these fees do not include the cost of Revolut Business plans, which are charged separately.

Implications for merchants

Because the register is tied to a Revolut Business account, the product links hardware, POS software, payment acceptance, and business banking within one provider. For merchants, this consolidates functions that are often spread across several vendors. In addition, for Revolut, the zero-fee biometric payment option creates a mechanism to increase the use of its consumer payment method in physical retail and hospitality settings, where adoption will depend on the size of its customer base in each market.