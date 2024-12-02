Retailers slower than consumers to switch to ecommerce

A study reveals that 62% of retailers have an online shop. Clothes and shoe shops are the pioneers, whilst DIY retailers barely make use of ecommerce at all. Compared to Belgium, France, UK and Germany, in the Netherlands more than 76% of retailers have an online shop. The UK follows on a second place with 70% of the retailers having an online shop. France scored the lowest, with 48%.

Only 31% of online shoppers are specifically adapted for smartphones, with 40% of UK retailers having a mobile online shop.

Out of all the countries combined, an average of one in five retailers boast a dedicated app for their online shop. There are significant differences between the countries: Belgian retailers are clearly in the minority here, whilst the UK takes the lead.

Retailers witness a positive impact of ecommerce on sales and almost three out of four expect further growth. More than 60% believe that those not investing in ecommerce will run into problems. Whilst the traditional retail sector might feel increased competition from large ecommerce stores, shopping in a physical store remains important for customers. The majority of retailers are convinced that the combination of a physical store with an online presence is crucial to remaining successful in the future.

In Belgium and The Netherlands, around 80% of the stores are omnichannel operational, offering services such as Click & Collect and Click & Reserve.