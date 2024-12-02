Retailers join Alipay Plus Premier Partner Programme for cross-border marketing

During the launch phase, the programme has attracted some prominent Asian retailers, including Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Store and Shilla Duty Free to become some of the first Alipay+’s premier partners.











Advancing cross-border marketing in a digital world

Aimed at improving precision and efficacy of cross-border marketing in an increasingly digitalised world, the Alipay+ Premier Partner Programme wants to expand marketing resources for local and global merchants with adaptive digital operational tools. These include D-store, Alipay+’ suite of toolkits to digitalise merchants’ business, operation, and marketing, and coordinated online and offline cross-border campaigns with Alipay+’s partner e-wallets, most of which are super apps in their home markets.

Alipay+ from Ant Group connects businesses with multiple e-wallets and payment options across several nations and regions. Alipay+ delivers unified global mobile payment and marketing solutions. More than 1 billion consumers can use their preferred local payment methods and obtain marketing offers while performing smooth transactions in various markets thanks to Alipay+ solutions.

The integrated programme will allow brands to reach and engage existing and prospective customers across the world more efficiently. Consumers will be able to enjoy exclusive offers, competitive exchange rates and more flexible payment options as they begin their outbound trips, where they can pay with their most familiar app – the same way they do at home – in a seamless and secured fashion.

The programme is supported by an expanding range of Alipay+ partner e-wallets including Alipay, AlipayHK (Hong Kong SAR, China), GCash (The Philippines), Kakao Pay (South Korea), TrueMoney (Thailand), and Touch 'n Go eWallet (Malaysia).

Officials from Dimaru Matsuzakaya Department Store said this programme can pave the way for many possibilities in the future. With payment services as a starting point, it opens opportunities for activities that can help attract more consumers, including tourists, as they expect strong growth in inbound travels from China and Southeast Asian countries.

Ant Group expressed the objective of the Alipay+ Premier Partner Programme as redefining marketing campaigns through an innovative and digitalised win-win ecosystem. The programme aims to foster collaboration among partner retailers, mobile payment and digital services platforms, and various industry players. Additionally, it seeks to enhance customer experiences for global travellers and shoppers by providing the best offers and deals and encouraging dynamic and agile engagement with their favourite brands abroad.