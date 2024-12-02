Reportedly 707% rise in Chinese m-payment services

According to data from data analysis and online tracking firm iResearch, credit card payoffs, online money transfers and other mobile payment applications are the major growth drivers. Mobile shopping does not take pole position anymore according to the report. In 2013, 93.1% of payments were made through mobile payment apps or alternative services.

The analysis also revealed that there was a large decrease in payments through text messages in the last three years. The figure fell from 92.5% in 2010 to 6.1% in 2013.

Finally, the analysis revealed that NFC’s share in payments fell from 2.6% in 2012 to 0.8%. It is estimated however, that with the adoption of near field payment solutions such as Alipay On-Site, with QR Code and acoustic payment capability will drive NFC payments in 2014.