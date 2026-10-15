US-based REPAY has partnered with Emburse to embed payment execution into Emburse’s accounts payable solutions.

The partnership connects REPAY’s payment processing capabilities with Emburse’s Spend, Pro, and Enterprise platforms. Invoice processing, approval workflows, and vendor payments now sit in one environment. The integration targets organisations from small businesses to enterprises in legal services, healthcare, financial services, and other verticals. REPAY’s capabilities are available to Emburse customers with immediate effect.

Payment execution moves into the approval workflow

Through the collaboration, Emburse’s customers can pay domestic vendors through ACH, virtual card, digital disbursement, or cheque. Furthermore, finance teams no longer need to export payment files to banking portals or manage separate release steps.

Because payments are executed inside the approval workflow, each outbound payment is reviewed and made audit-ready before funds are released. The companies say that replacing paper cheques with digital payment methods improves security. In addition, finance teams also gain visibility into payment status and execution.

Addressing fragmented AP operations

According to the two companies, finance teams at scaling organisations often run payment operations across several AP systems, payroll platforms, and banking portals. Regional providers add further fragmentation, which limits visibility and weakens financial control. The integration addresses this by placing payment execution inside software that finance teams already use.

Landon Gordon, Vice President, Product Management at Emburse, noted that payments have long existed outside the systems that govern spend. In Gordon’s view, this is where finance teams lose visibility and control. The official added that embedding payment execution in the Emburse platform makes payments a governed part of the spend lifecycle.

Strategic positioning of both companies

REPAY provides integrated bill payment solutions to verticals with specific transaction processing needs. Its proprietary platform covers digital payments, bill design and presentment, and communication services for businesses and consumers.

Emburse specialises in travel and expense management. The company reports that more than 12 million finance leaders, travel managers, and professionals use its products. It serves over 20,000 organisations in 200 countries and territories, including Global 2000 enterprises, SMBs, public sector agencies, and non-profit organisations.

The agreement extends REPAY’s business payments offering into a third-party spend management environment, while for Emburse, it brings vendor payment execution into its own platform rather than leaving it to external banking channels. The move reflects a wider shift in which payments are built directly into the software businesses use to approve and track spend.