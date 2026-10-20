Rebill, an Argentina-based payment infrastructure company, has closed a USD 5.4 million pre-Series A funding round. The round brings its total funding to more than USD 9 million since the company was founded in 2020.

The round includes a renewed investment from the founder and CEO of Vercel, along with a SpaceX executive investing in a personal capacity. Rebill’s existing backers include Tiger Global, Y Combinator, SV Angel, Soma Capital, and the co-founder of Dropbox.

Collecting locally without a local entity

Rebill addresses a structural issue for merchants selling across borders. To accept the payment methods consumers use in each market, such as instalment payments or local bank transfers, a company typically needs to set up a local entity, sign agreements with banks and payment processors, and comply with each country’s regulations. Rebill allows companies to collect payments as a local business would, without establishing their own entity, and to manage collections across markets from a single platform.

The company operates in six markets: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and the US. Its clients include the education platform Henry, the travel assistance provider Assist 365, and US-based technology education company TripleTen.

From collections to treasury and embedded payments

Rebill will use the new capital to accelerate growth in its existing markets, deepen its operations in the US, and develop two new business lines. These lines extend the company’s offering beyond payment acceptance.

Rebill Treasury lets companies manage funds collected in different countries. They can hold balances in multiple currencies, convert them, and pay suppliers and partners in each market without relying on a separate bank in each location. Rebill Platforms lets software platforms and marketplaces offer collections and payments to their own clients under their own brand, while Rebill operates the underlying infrastructure.

The company also plans to win more large merchants. Its infrastructure holds PCI DSS Level 1 certification, and Rebill operates under its own licences in its main markets.

Nahuel Candia, founder and CEO of Rebill, said the goal is to make collecting payments in markets such as Mexico, Brazil, or the US as simple as collecting domestically. It was also noted that this currently requires months of paperwork and agreements, which holds back regional companies seeking to expand abroad. Rebill intends to place AI at the core of its operations and client services rather than treating it as an add-on.