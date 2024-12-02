Razorpay launches online payments solutions for SaaS businesses

The ‘recurring payments’ feature auto-debits transactions from customer’s account without the need for any manual intervention from the customer, economictimes.indiatimes.com reports.

With the recurring payments feature, companies will now be able to reduce hours spent in collection of recurring invoices for online businesses. The feature also makes it easier for customers to schedule payments for products or services rendered by online businesses automatically and increase the efficiency of payments systems.

Razorpays API driven service also provides greater control over payment collection by helping merchants charge customers in real-time, therefore, the timing and the amount need not be specified at a predetermined date.

With the integration, Razorpay will offer its developer payment solution and technology to Zohos products – Zoho Invoice (online invoicing solution), Zoho Books (online accounting solution), Zoho Subscriptions (online subscription management solution) and Zoho Inventory (online inventory and order management solution).