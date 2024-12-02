Razer partners with NETS to expand Razer Pay across Singapore

Besides NETS, household brands such as Reebonz, SISTIC, SP Group, and WTS Travel are also working with Razer Pay in various capacities previous to its Singapore launch. These may include the company’s expertise in both in-store offline purchases, as well as online payment, according to a statement by Razer.

Razer, the gaming hardware manufacturing company, is currently working with SP Group to integrate payments directly within the Razer Pay mobile app, without the necessity of scanning a QR code.

Additionally, Razer Pay users in Singapore will be offered gaming and digital entertainment offerings, such as Steam Wallet codes, Blizzard balance PINs, and Sony PlayStation PINs.