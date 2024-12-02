Raphaels Bank partners Avuba to support alternative payment account services

Avuba is providing smartphone users with the ability to make payments on the go. A mobile app will also enable peer-to-peer SEPA and card payments with immediate alerts.

Raphaels will issue a prepaid MasterCard to Avuba customers as part of Avuba’s ‘Banking Lite’ app-based proposition. This will include the ability for SEPA Credit Transfers and Direct Debits through Raphaels’ indirect membership of the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) scheme.