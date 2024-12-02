Rambus boosts mobile wallet adoption with unified payment platform

The Rambus Unified Payment Platform converts and manages digital value to allow consumers to pay with credit, points, and coupons in one transaction. It is based on a bank-proven foundation from the Bell ID acquisition, using tokenization and card provisioning technology. The new platform extends this offering to the retailer, enabling them to incorporate payments and manage digital currencies inside a single app.

The Unified platform has a few primary components including the digital value manager, the retail wallet engine, a white-label retail app, and optional modules to support credit and debit cards, gift cards, loyalty points and coupons.

The Digital Value Manager is described as the core of the Unified Payment Platform, and it allows retailers to connect multiple third party service providers and convert various forms of digital value into a unified currency. The retail wallet engine software allows complete integration with mobile payment products. The white label application software enables retailers to get their branded app to market. Lastly, customizable modules provide retailers as well as merchants the ability to connect to third-party services.