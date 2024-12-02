Raiffeisen Bank to launch SEQR in Romania

The agreement marks an initial step by the bank in offering its customers in Romania the possibility of connecting the SEQR Seamless mobile payment solution to their bank accounts.

SEQR has grown substantially since its launch in Romania in 2013, when an agreement was signed with Garanti Bank. Already now, it is possible to pay using SEQR in 2000 places, in person and online. With the new NFC technology the number of payment points that accept SEQR will soon increase significantly.

Consumers can pay in stores, at restaurants, parking lots and online, transfer money at no charge, connect loyalty programs, store receipts digitally and receive offers and promotions directly through one mobile app. Through the SEQR app, the user simply scans or taps a QR-code/NFC at check-out and approves the purchase by entering a PIN code. More than that, SEQR’s payment solution enables merchants to lower interchange fees significantly compared to those charged by traditional card companies.

SEQR’s transaction platform has been developed by Seamless, a supplier of payment systems for mobile phones. Founded in 2001 and active in 26 countries, Seamless handles more than 3, 1 billion transactions annually through 525 000 active sales outlets. 6 200 merchants are using SEQR including the grocery chains, fast food chains and national retailer chains. Currently SEQR is established in Sweden, Finland, Romania, Belgium, Portugal, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, France, Italy and US.