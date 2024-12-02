Rabobank shares risk on part of its SME loan portfolio with EIF and EIB

The transaction relates to more than 3,000 loans to Dutch SME’s originated by Rabobank with a total amount of circa EUR 2 billion and will be guaranteed by the EU budget under the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), which forms a central part of the “Investment Plan for Europe” of the Juncker Commission.

As a result of the risk transfer, risk-weighted assets will decrease by EUR 1.2 billion. Rabobank will use the freed-up capital to grant new loans to Dutch SMEs. EUR 768 million of newly originated SME loans will benefit from this.

The risk transfer to EIF and EIB has no consequences for the client relationship: clients will keep their contacts with Rabobank, and loan contracts and conditions remain unchanged. Rabobank is an SME loan provider in the Netherlands with a total SME portfolio of approximately EUR 100 billion.