ProcessPro adds document management with DocUnity

DocUnity already integrates with two other Open Systems solutions, OSAS and TRAVERSE. The latter it enhanced in 2016 to add an accounts payable invoice import solution.

DocUnity capture documents printed by ProcessPro, enabling DocUnity to email, fax or publish them later. DocUnity will import existing files and scan paper documents to electronically save virtually any type of business document. The result is that companies can reduce the amount of paper in their organisation. In turn it assists with the automation of paper based tasks and improves efficiency.

ProcessPro is a mid-market ERP software solution for the process manufacturing industry. Designed specifically for manufacturers that combine batches of mixtures, ProcessPro seamlessly integrates all aspects of plant operation, from beginning order entry through manufacturing, packaging, shipping, inventory, and accounting. ProcessPro serves the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, nutritional supplement, cosmetic, and specialty chemical industries.