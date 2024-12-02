Printemps and Wirecard to offer Alipay mobile payments in France

Thus the store becomes the first in France to support the Chinese-based payments solution, according to NFC world. Furthermore, the retailer aims to target Chinese tourists with the payment process actively used by some 450 million people in China and which began its expansion into Europe in 2016.

Wirecard’s ConnectedPOS technology will support the payment process and the roll out of the system in all Printemps stores by the end of 2017.

The announcement is Alipay’s latest move to expand across Europe, an aim which was announced at Money20/20 Europe in April 2016. In June 2016, Chinese tourists were able to make payments at 210,000 store locations in Germany serviced by payment provider Concardis. The following month payment processor Worldline added its support for Alipay mobile payments in Germany, the site continues.