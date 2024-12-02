PrePay Solutions opens new office in UAE

The new office will build PPS on its successful digitisation of local payroll programmes for underbanked employees.

Digital transformation is predicted to boost the UAE’s GDP by almost USD 14 billion by 2020. PPS is already live with multiple banks in the region, including CBI Bank and RAKBANK.

In partnership with parent company Edenred, PPS already delivers prepaid card programmes for C3, one of the UAE’s largest payroll programme managers.

Together, the businesses have driven the largest digital migration in the region with RAKBANK, enabling local companies to deliver instant salary transfers to blue-collared workers on the C3 prepaid payroll card.

Cardholders can also access digital mobile remittance payments and loans.