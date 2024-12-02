Practice Better Payments gives health practitioners a simple, flexible, and secure way to process payments, manage credit card data, take pre-payments online, set up flexible payment plans, and invoice customers – all inside the Practice Better platform.





Streamlined transactions and enhanced business insights

Practice Better Payments is a fully integrated payments system. With it, health and wellness practitioners can enjoy all the benefits of a total payments solution without the need to source and support multiple payment providers or maintain time-intensive, costly software integrations. The solution gives practitioners access to real-time financial reporting and dispute handling, speeds up reimbursements, and reduces client setup costs.

With its unified, automated, real-time revenue reporting, Practice Better Payments offers health and wellness practices clear visibility into their business performance. Thanks to underlying technology that’s powered by Stripe, Practice Better Payments delivers unparalleled data security, end-to-end encryption, and PCl compliance.

Officials from Practice Better said that the launch of their new payments system will help their customers stay one step ahead and meet their clients where they are – whether that’s with online payments, contactless terminal payments, or custom payment plans – securely and effortlessly. With this launch, they’re also giving practitioners insight into their own business with automated, unified reporting across online and brick-and-mortar payments, so they can identify opportunities for growth.

Fostering accountability and connectivity

Practice Better Payments will ensure more accountability, better communication, and closer collaboration between health and wellness professionals and their clients.

The launch of Practice Better Payments marks the next milestone in Practice Better’s journey to empowering millions of people to live healthier lives. Fresh off its acquisition of That Clean Life, a nutrition planning tool for health and wellness professionals, Practice Better is the leading practice management platform for health and wellness professionals. Earlier this year, the company closed a USD 27 mln growth capital investment led by Five Elms Capital to fuel its next phase of growth.

What does Practice Better do?

Practice Better is an all-in-one practice management platform with a mission to enable health and wellness professionals to help millions of clients live better lives. The company serves 15,000+ customers in 70+ countries, reaches more than 1 million clients across the globe, and processes hundreds of millions of dollars annually in payments on behalf of its customers.The platform facilitates wellness professionals to streamline administrative work, engage clients, and scale their practices beyond the traditional 1:1 model.