Powa, S-Cubism Technologies partner to bring PowaPOS to Japan

The PowaPOS solution will use its EC-Orange POS for iPad and Windows, and is available from Billing System Corporation, a payment gateway and reseller. Billing System Corporation is also a reseller of PowaTag, Powa’s mobile payment enablement application that turns any point of contact into a point-of-sale (POS).

PowaPOS is fully integrated to incorporate all common retail peripherals and support all POS software across all operating systems: iOS, Android and Windows. Through a single cord, the PowaPOS T25 powers a built in thermal printer, 2D scanner, universal tablet mount, orientation sensor, an optional PowaPOS Cash Drawer, and can support third-party payment devices, including NFC-enabled. With its advanced, single API SDK, PowaPOS easily integrates with all POS software applications, as well as PowaTag, Powa Technologies’ mobile commerce enablement app.

EC-Orange POS is a POS software solution, available for iPad and Windows tablets. Features include payment processing, inventory management, customer relationship management, promotions support and sales analysis.

S-Cubism Technology is a provider in the field of IT and marketing service in Japan. S-Cubism Technology Inc. provides ‘EC-Orange’ and ‘EC-Orange POS’ as total and integrated service of mobile tablet POS, ecommerce, omni-channel and O2O.

Billing System Corporation provides total settlement service in Japan including services related to payment gateway, mobile payment, remittance, billing, reconciliation, bank debit and finance.

Powa Technologies is an international commerce startup that creates technologies that enable purchases online and offline. Powa provides several solutions such as PowaTag, PowaPOS and PowaWeb.

In recent news, Denmark-based Danske Bank has partnered with Powa Technologies to enhance the financial institution`s mobile payment app, MobilePay.