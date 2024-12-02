PostNL installs parcel locker terminals at key transport hubs

The company is working with Polish parcel locker supplier InPost on the project, which has seen self-service parcel pick-up and drop-off points introduced in Amsterdam’s Schiphol International Airport, postandparcel.info reports.

The lockers have also appeared at railway stations in Amsterdam, The Hague, Utrecht, Breda, Eindhoven, Leiden and Almere. The service, operated under the brand “Pakketautomaten” gives customers the chance to collect parcels, including ecommerce purchases.

InPost said the parcel terminal locations in seven of the largest cities in the Netherlands have central locations visited by more than 400,000 travellers per day. The deal with PostNL sees the Dutch firm renting the parcel locker terminals from InPost.

Dutch ecommerce consumers will be able to select the parcel locker delivery option when ordering items through certain online retail websites. For websites that do not have the parcel locker option, customers can still have items delivered to a Pakketautomaat location by using PostNL’s delivery management service.

Recipients are notified by text message when their item has arrived in the parcel locker location of their choice, with the message including a code to allow them to open the secure locker containing their package. Customers will have three days to collect an item before it is returned to a PostNL depot.