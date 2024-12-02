Possible data breach at Cheddars Scratch Kitchen

According to Reuters, the Olive Garden owner said its systems and networks were unaffected by the incident, as the breach occurred on a legacy system of Cheddar restaurants chain, which was acquired in 2017 by Darden, an American multi-brand restaurant operator.

Information from about 567,000 payment card numbers may have been exposed through affected restaurants in 23 US states between Nov. 3, 2017 and Jan. 2, 2018, Darden said. The company said it had disabled and replaced the legacy system by April 10 as part of the merger integration process.

Darden has engaged a third-party forensic cyber security company to investigate the incident.