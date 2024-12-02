POS solutions provider PeP acquires PayLane

Both companies operate in Poland and through the new partnership, the two companies plan to expand the range of services to enable clients to accept payments in an omnichannel model, which includes payment terminals, mobile and online.

Polskie ePlatnosci specializes in processing cashless payments and distributing services for business, enabling credit card processing and the implementation of other services via POS terminals.

PayLane is an online and mobile payment provider that enables Polish ecommerce businesses to reach a global market by enabling the acceptance of popular online payment methods (like credit/debit cards, online bank transfers/orders, e-wallet).