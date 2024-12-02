Pony Express to allow customers to pay-by-Gmail

To use `Pony Express,` users will need to provide personal information including a social security number, though this data and identify verification will be handled by a third party rather than Google itself, theverge.com reports, citing Recode. Then, bills can be paid within Gmail or inbox, the companys other email app that puts a greater focus on organisation and surfacing messages that are timely or important.

Bills can be paid with a credit or debit card, but customers can also link `Pony Express` directly to a bank account and Google Wallet doesnt allow this at present. Aside from paying bills, Gmail users will be able to forward bills onto other people (roommates, spouses, etc.) to split up the full balance. This process can be automated. Google has yet to make any official public mention of Pony Express.