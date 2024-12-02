PlanetPayment joins UATP to offer merchants alternative payment methods

Planet Payment will help merchants capture more sales by offering a payment method customised for every market.

Planet Payment is a provider of international payment, transaction and multi-currency processing services. The company will focus on bringing international AFPs to airline merchants.

The partnership will give the network access to more than 300 local and alternative payments around the world, such as UnionPay. Accepting UnionPay Debit Cards required a re-direct of the consumer which caused cart-abandonment in the payment process.

Planet Payments solution will allow for the acceptance of both credit cards and debit cards leveraging a one-time passcode created for each transaction sent via SMS to the cardholder. The solution also supports billing the cardholder in their local currency, and the merchant is protected from any fraud chargebacks as a result of SMS authentication.