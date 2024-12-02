Pivotal Payments supports Android Pay

Android Pay enables Android users to tap and pay with their phones in more than one million stores in the US, with more locations being added daily.

Pivotals current hardware lineup provides near field communication (NFC) mobile payment functionalities that are fully compatible with Android Pay, plus point-to-point encryption (P2PE).

Android Pay enables consumers to make purchases by unlocking their phone and holding it near the contactless terminal. Sign-up and adding credit or debit card data is performed via the Android Pay app. To further extend the reach and benefits of Android Pay, Pivotals FlexPoint integrated payments platform empowers ISV developers to incorporate mobile wallets with their core payment software, gift and loyalty apps.

Pivotal Payments is a provider of technology-driven global payment processing solutions to the point-of-sale, B2B and ecommerce industries. Their solutions include card not present, integrated POS and mobile payments.