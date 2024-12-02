Pivotal Payments launches mobile payments platform

PayFac Connect enables users to access a complete payment experience, directly integrating both debit and credit cards into signup processes for the ease of anyone working with subscription billing

Sub-merchant accounts will no longer require be establishing or maintained to run operations. The normal risks that come with payment processes are also taken out, as PayFac Connect allows for immediate compliance with payment aggregation regulations.

Built around a set of application programming interfaces (APIs), the system’s onboarding and hosted enrollment processes help users receive their products faster.