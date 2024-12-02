Pitney Bowes rolls out cloud-based payments engine for shipping, ecommerce platforms

The engine is designed to integrate with third-party shipping and ecommerce platforms to deliver payments processing. The Pitney Bowes payment solutions enables businesses to manage their shipping spend by aggregating all shipping transactions into one itemized invoice and control their cash flow through credit terms, including the choice to pay now or later. By leveraging the Pitney Bowes Bank, an FDIC insured institution, the company is able to provide uniform payments products, lending terms and interest rates in the US.

Pitney Bowes has deployed its payments engine as part of its new SendPro multi-carrier office shipping solution, which enables businesses to manage their shipping among carriers – including the US Postal Service, FedEx and UPS – from one platform.

The Pitney Bowes payment solutions are an integral part of the Pitney Bowes Commerce Cloud, a commerce enabler, providing access to solutions, analytics and APIs across the full commerce continuum.