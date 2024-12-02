Pinterest to raise USD 500 mln, propelling its value at USD 11 bln

In 2014, the firm secured USD 200 million, propelling its value at USD 5 billion, iamwire.com reports citing WSJ news agency. In 2013, the company had received USD 225 million at a valuation of USD 3.8 billion. Including this round, Pinterest has raised a total capital of USD 764 million, to date, from SV Angel, Bessemer Venture Partners, Fidelity, Andreessen Horowitz, FirstMark Capital and Valiant Capital Partners.

Started in March 2010 as a venture of Ben Silbermann, Evan Sharp and Paul Sciarra, Pinterest allows users to upload, save, sort, and manage images (known as pins), through collections called pinboards. It helps people to discover and save ideas for cooking, travel, home, improvement and more. It is a free-to-use platform whereby user’s content as well as contents by other users can be browsed on the main page. Users can also save their pins to one of their own boards using the ‘Pin It’ button and can personalise their experience with Pinterest by pinning items, creating boards and interacting with other members.

In recent news, Pinterest, has been allegedly implementing a Buy button to enable users to buy various items on its platform.