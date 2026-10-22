NewsPayments

Pine Labs partners with WEBXPAY to enable Indian payments in Sri Lanka

SA

Sinziana Albu

22 Oct 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
partnershippaymentsdigital paymentscross-border paymentscross-border ecommerce
Countries:
Sri Lanka

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