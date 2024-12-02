Piano Media and Tinypass merge to create ecommerce software

Piano’s VX software is based on a value exchange model that uses Big Data to segment audience and present user’s different monetization options based on their individual profiles.

In addition to providing media companies with the capacity to implement a virtually limitless array of pay and subscription models, Piano offers data and CRM capabilities to help content companies identify and segment their audience, enabling business models targeted to the individual user.

Piano is a company specializing in advanced media business processes and online commerce optimization software.