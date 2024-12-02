PhonePe launches Share.Market, its own stockbroking platform

Share.Market will provide a wide spectrum of investment products, including stocks (intraday and delivery), mutual funds, Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), and WealthBaskets. The announcement is a significant milestone for PhonePe, marking the completion of offerings in its financial services suite.











According to PhonePe, Share.Market elevates discount broking by providing market intelligence and quantitative research-based WealthBaskets, a scalable technology platform. It will be available as a mobile app and a dedicated web platform, enabling retail investors to buy stocks, do intra day trades, and buy curated WealthBaskets and mutual funds.





Capitalising on the growing trust in the stock markets

With this addition, PhonePe aims to tap into the growing interest in stock trading and investing among its user base.

In a statement, the company said that SEBI’s initiatives like easy onboarding through Aadhaar/Video KYC, faster settlement times, and regulatory interventions safeguarding customer funds have resulted in explosive growth of retail investors believing in the power of stock markets to grow their wealth. This is also evidenced by the steady growth in dematerialised accounts and mutual fund SIPs. Share.Market will bring in a new dimension to stock broking by providing quantitative research along with execution.





A gateway to diverse investments and innovative features

Share.Market will provide a wide spectrum of investment products, including stocks (intraday and delivery), mutual funds, Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), and WealthBaskets. WealthBaskets are curated collections of stocks/investment products by SEBI registered intermediaries that align with specific themes, sectors, or market trends enabling active equity portfolio building with great convenience, and at low costs.

The platform will also host a dedicated markets section to track the stock market, indices, stocks, and sectors with an intuitive watchlist tracker. PhonePe users can install the app as well access the web platform by using their PhonePe-linked mobile numbers. Once they login, they can complete the KYC process to activate their broking and dematerialised accounts.

Officials from Share.Market said that their goal is to offer the benefits of discount broking while creating lasting value for customers as they invest and trade. The platform will bring newer demographics into broking helping people get started on their investing journey with off-the-shelf quant research-led offerings including WealthBaskets.